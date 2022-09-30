New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Fernando Motta Moraes, the COO of Worth Capital, Friday in New York Southern District Court over alleged insider trading. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of using non-public information to trade stock before the announcement to take Dun & Bradstreet private was made public. The SEC filed a similar suit against a managing member of Worth Capital. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08343, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Moraes.

Government

September 30, 2022, 12:01 PM