The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Marcus K. Moon Monday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of unlawfully offering investment advisory and brokerage services to investors, predominantly targeting Christian, Black investors, which resulted in $31,800 in losses for his clients. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-60715, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Moon.

April 17, 2023, 10:25 AM

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws