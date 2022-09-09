New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued LaKenya Hopkins and Money Magnet Platinum Membership Initiative LLC Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of misappropriating more than $180,000 for personal use by soliciting more than 100 investors and offering promissory notes of $1,000 each. The case is 1:22-cv-07640, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Money Magnet Platinum Membership Initiative LLC et al.

Government

September 09, 2022, 7:42 AM