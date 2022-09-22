Who Got The Work

Kevin J. O'Connor of Peckar & Abramson and Jason Alloy and Joshua A. Mayes of Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield have entered appearances for Glenn B. Laken and Christophe Merani in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 15 in Georgia Northern District Court by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, accuses the defendants of engaging in a $1.3 million fraudulent hacking scheme in which they artificially inflated stock prices of at least two microcap companies by hacking third-party investor accounts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross, is 1:22-cv-03252, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Mohamed et al.

September 22, 2022, 7:29 AM