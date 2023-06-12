New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court against Sabby Management and Hal D. Mintz for allegedly engaging in an 'abusive' trading scheme. The suit accuses the defendants of mismarking short sales of securities as 'long,' and engaging in 'naked' short-selling by failing to deliver or locate the shares that were sold. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03201, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Mintz et al.

Government

June 12, 2023, 1:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Hal D. Mintz

Sabby Management, LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws