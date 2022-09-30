New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Elegance Brands, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, Palm Beach Venture author Jonathan William Mikula and other defendants Friday in California Central District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose to investors that Mikula was receiving compensation for his articles promoting the Elegance and Emerald Health offerings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07096, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Mikula et al.

Government

September 30, 2022, 1:50 PM