New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Integrated Consulting & Management Inc. and owner Marshalle E. Melton Tuesday in North Carolina Middle District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The complaint accuses Melton of fraudulently offering and selling more than $1 million of interests in a real estate development venture. The complaint further contends that Melton misappropriated nearly two-thirds of the investors’ fund for personal use. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00434, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Melton et al.

Government

May 30, 2023, 12:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Integrated Consulting & Management, Inc.

Marshalle E Melton

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws