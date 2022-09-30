New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Friday in Utah District Court targeting an allegedly unregistered broker of Standard Oil Co. securities. The complaint contends that Allen Mecham raised approximately $100,000 despite being barred from engaging in broker-dealer transactions by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in 2010. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00127, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Mecham.

Government

September 30, 2022, 2:17 PM