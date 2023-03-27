New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Wayne H. McLean and Joan E. Powell on Monday in New York Eastern District Court for their alleged role in aiding and abetting convicted fraudster Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson. According to the complaint, Karlsson and the defendants sold worthless shares of a 'pre funded reverse pension plan' and misled investors about payouts, management personnel and regulatory oversight. In a related criminal proceeding, Karlsson accepted a 15-year prison sentence and agreed to pay nearly $25 million in restitution and forfeiture. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02333, Securities and Exchange Commission v. McLean et al.

Government

March 27, 2023, 4:59 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission

Securities And Exchange Commission

Joan E. Powell

Wayne H. McLean

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws