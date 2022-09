New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued JumpStart Equity, Paystr and Mark McKinley, controller of both entities, Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of defrauding investors of approximately $890,000 via the sale of unregistered JumpStart securities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-12326, Securities and Exchange Commission v. McKinley et al.

Government

September 30, 2022, 3:23 PM