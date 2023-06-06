New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Douglas McKelvey Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court action contends that McKelvey misappropriated more than $1.7 million from accounts of two elderly relatives while serving as their financial advisor by selling securities in their accounts and using the money to pay his personal credit card bills. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00564, Securities and Exchange Commission v. McKelvey.

Government

June 06, 2023, 1:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Us Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Douglas McKelvey

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws