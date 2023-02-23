New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Markman Biologics and CEO Alan Shinderman on Thursday in Nevada District Court. The suit accuses Shinderman of misappropriating half a million dollars in investment funds, failing to register certain offerings with the SEC and concealing his executive compensation from investors. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00288, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Markman Biologics Corp. et al.

Government

February 23, 2023, 7:32 PM