New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court accusing defendants of defrauding a married couple of $150,000. The suit contends that John Mark Marino, a formerly licensed attorney who was disbarred in 1984 for a criminal conviction, and three others falsified financial statements in order to compel the couple to invest a portion of their retirement funds with the false promise of $1 million in profits within a month. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00403, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Marino et al.

Government

January 19, 2023, 2:08 PM