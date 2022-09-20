New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities lawsuit against John C. Ahearn and the Manhattan Transfer Registrar Company on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of violating a 2018 commission order which prohibited Ahearn from associating with a transfer agent and which required Manhattan Transfer to retain an independent consultant. The case is 9:22-cv-81457, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Manhattan Transfer Registrar Co. et al.

Government

September 20, 2022, 6:16 PM