The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court accusing a former Infinity Q Capital Management executive of facilitating the inflation of mutual and hedge fund assets by over $1 billion. The complaint targets Scott Lindell for allegedly failing to investigate the scheme, perpetuated by the company's chief investment officer, as well as submitting documents intended to mislead the SEC in regards to its inquiries. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08368, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Lindell.

September 30, 2022, 5:50 PM