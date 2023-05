New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Daniel E. Levin Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The suit accuses Levin of soliciting more than $2.6 million from dozens of investors without being a registered broker-dealer. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01025, Securities And Exchange Commission, v. Levin.

May 09, 2023, 9:55 AM

Securities And Exchange Commission,

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

Daniel E. Levin

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws