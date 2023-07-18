New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Legendary Partners LLC and its owner Scott L. Snyder on Tuesday in California Central District Court over an alleged investment fraud scheme that raised more than $390,000. According to the complaint, Snyder targeted elderly investors with a fraudulent pitch for a start-up that purportedly would produce a reality television series about the refurbishment of exotic and luxury vehicles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01282, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Legendary Partners, LLC et al.

