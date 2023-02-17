New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Singapore-based Terraform Labs Pte Ltd. and its CEO Do Hyeong Kwon Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit, pertaining to the purchase of LUNA tokens and other Terraform crypto assets, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing 'investors' into purchasing unregistered securities in the form of yield-bearing accounts, causing consumers to sustain billions of dollars in damages. The case is 1:23-cv-01346, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Kwon et al.

