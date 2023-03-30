Who Got The Work

Brown Rudnick partners William R. Baldiga, Stephen A. Best and Stephen R. Cook and William J. Quinlan and Eric Schmitt of the Quinlan Law Firm have entered appearances for Ho Wan Kwok a/k/a Wengui Guo, a businessman with ties to political operative Steve Bannon, and Mountains of Spices, respectively, in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed March 15 in New York Southern District Court by the Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses Kwok of misappropriating millions of dollars by orchestrating various fraudulent offering schemes which targeted retail investors via internet marketing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, is 1:23-cv-02200, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Kwok et al.

Government

March 30, 2023, 9:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

G Club Operations LLC

Ho Wan Kwok

Kin Ming Je

Mountains of Spices LLC

defendant counsels

Brown Rudnick

The Quinlan Law Firm

The Quinlan Law Firm LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws