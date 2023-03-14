New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Peter D. Krieger, the 'manager' of Oban Energies LLC, Monday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court case accuses Krieger of fraudulently raising approximately $15 million from dozens of investors and misappropriating approximately $5.2 million of investor funds to pay for personal expenses. The case is 9:23-cv-80398, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Krieger.

Government

