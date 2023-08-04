New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission brought a lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court accusing two defendants of misrepresenting hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue projections. The suit targets Paul Balciunas, former CEO of Canoos, a company that designs and produces electric vehicles, and Ulrich Kranz, former Canoos CFO, for allegedly misrepresenting projections to finance Canoos' merger with another company. The complaint also alleges that Ulrich failed to disclose nearly $1 million dollars of executive compensation. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-06332, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Kranz et al.

August 04, 2023, 1:56 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission

Us Securities And Exchange Commission

Paul Balciunas

Ulrich Kranz

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws