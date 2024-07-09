Who Got The Work

Marshall R. King, Brian Richman and M. Jonathan Seibald from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have stepped in to represent 1800 Diagonal Lending, Geneva Roth Remark Holdings and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed May 7 in New York Southern District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accuses the defendants of allegedly garnering millions of dollars as unregistered dealers of common stock converted from notes and preferred stock which had been purchased from microcap issuers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:24-cv-03498, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Kramer et al.

Government

July 09, 2024, 1:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

Defendants

defendant counsels

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws