New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against former Slync CEO Christopher Steven Kirchner and KFIM LLC in Texas Northern District Court on Tuesday. The suit accuses Kirchner of misrepresenting Slync's financial health and misappropriating over $28 million in investment funds for personal expenses and luxury purchases. The suit was filed on the same day that Kirchner's home in Westlake, Texas, was raided by FBI agents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00147, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Kirchner et al.

Government

February 14, 2023, 2:50 PM