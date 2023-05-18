New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Eleazar Kauderer, an owner and operator of entities that provide stock promotional services to microcap issuers, on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit accuses Kauderer of knowingly participating in a fraudulent stock promotion scheme for 'struggling' microcap issuer, HempAmericana, an industrial hemp product provider. According to the suit, Kauderer was paid more than $1.5 million for his promotional efforts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04099, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Kauderer.

May 18, 2023, 6:35 AM

