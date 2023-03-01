New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court targeting two defendants who had controlled $27 million in assets for allegedly defrauding investors. The suit accuses Kevin John Kane and Sean Michael Kane of failing to disclose to investors that they been terminated from their advisory firm, and impersonating clients to make securities transactions. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00371, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Kane et al.

Government

March 01, 2023, 3:04 PM