The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued JMJ Capital Group and Richard Lee Ramirez Friday in California Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit contends that Ramirez raised at least $5.8 million from dozens of investors, falsely promising monthly and bimonthly returns as high as 30% to invest various business lines. The complaint also alleges that Ramirez spent investor funds on his own lifestyle and to make Ponzi-like payments to investors. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01481, Securities and Exchange Commission v. JMJ Capital Group et al.

September 30, 2022, 6:30 PM