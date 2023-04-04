New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Charlie Javice, founder and former CEO of the college financial aid company Frank, on Thursday in Delaware District Court in connection with Javice's sale of the company to JPMorgan Chase for $175 million. The suit accuses Chavice of paying a university professor and other third parties to inflate the number of Frank customers from 300,000 to 4.25 million. Chavice was also slapped with criminal charges by the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02795, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Javice et al.

Government

April 04, 2023, 7:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

defendants

Charlie Javice

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws