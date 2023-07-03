Who Got The Work

Nixon Peabody partners Christopher D. Grigg, Christopher Hotaling and Stephen M. LaRose are representing Rolf Max Hirschmann and affiliated defendants in a Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement action. The complaint, filed May 16 in California Central District Court, accuses Hirschmann and others of raising more than $60 million from investors in a Ponzi-like scheme. Reed Smith and Clark Hill have entered appearances for certain relief defendants who are alleged to have received investor funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb, is 8:23-cv-00855, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Integrated National Resources, Inc. et al.

Government

July 03, 2023, 4:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws