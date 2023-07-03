Who Got The Work
Nixon Peabody partners Christopher D. Grigg, Christopher Hotaling and Stephen M. LaRose are representing Rolf Max Hirschmann and affiliated defendants in a Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement action. The complaint, filed May 16 in California Central District Court, accuses Hirschmann and others of raising more than $60 million from investors in a Ponzi-like scheme. Reed Smith and Clark Hill have entered appearances for certain relief defendants who are alleged to have received investor funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb, is 8:23-cv-00855, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Integrated National Resources, Inc. et al.
Government
July 03, 2023, 4:29 AM
Plaintiffs
- Securities and Exchange Commission
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Alexandria Porter Bovee
- Autobahn Performance LLC
- Bagpipe Holdings LLC
- Bagpipe Multimedia LLC
- Hidden Springs Holdings Group LLC
- Inr Consluting LLC
- Inr Consulting LLC
- Inr-CA Investment Holdings, LLC
- Integrated National Resources, Inc.
- John Eric Francom
- Michael Delgado
- Oceans 19 Inc.
- One Click General Media Inc.
- Opus Collective
- Patrick Earl Williams
- Rolf Max Hirschmann
- Total Solution Construction LLC
- Tyler Campbell
- West Coast Development LLC
defendant counsels
- Nixon Peabody
- Reed Smith
- Clark Hill
- Freedman Firm PC
- Kelley Clarke PLLC
- Rosen And Associates PC
- Shields Law Offices
nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws