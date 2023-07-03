Who Got The Work

Nixon Peabody partners Christopher D. Grigg, Christopher Hotaling and Stephen M. LaRose are representing Rolf Max Hirschmann and affiliated defendants in a Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement action. The complaint, filed May 16 in California Central District Court, accuses Hirschmann and others of raising more than $60 million from investors in a Ponzi-like scheme. Reed Smith and Clark Hill have entered appearances for certain relief defendants who are alleged to have received investor funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb, is 8:23-cv-00855, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Integrated National Resources, Inc. et al.

Government

July 03, 2023, 4:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

defendants

Alexandria Porter Bovee

Autobahn Performance LLC

Bagpipe Holdings LLC

Bagpipe Multimedia LLC

Hidden Springs Holdings Group LLC

Inr Consluting LLC

Inr Consulting LLC

Inr-CA Investment Holdings, LLC

Integrated National Resources, Inc.

John Eric Francom

Michael Delgado

Oceans 19 Inc.

One Click General Media Inc.

Opus Collective

Patrick Earl Williams

Rolf Max Hirschmann

Total Solution Construction LLC

Tyler Campbell

West Coast Development LLC

defendant counsels

Nixon Peabody

Reed Smith

Clark Hill

Freedman Firm PC

Kelley Clarke PLLC

Rosen And Associates PC

Shields Law Offices

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws