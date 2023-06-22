U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued William K. Ichioka in California Northern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws on Thursday. The lawsuit contends that the defendant utilized an unregistered investment fund Ichioka Ventures LLC, to fraudulently raise over $25 million by misleading investors. The complaint further accuses the defendants of misappropriating investors' funds for personal use. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03093, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Ichioka.
Government
June 22, 2023, 7:12 PM