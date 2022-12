New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against George Iakovou, Penelope Zbravos and their company Vika Ventures on Wednesday in Georgia Middle District Court. According to the complaint, the defendants defrauded investors of $6.09 million by offering securities which they did not own. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00194, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Iakovou et al.

December 07, 2022, 6:19 PM