Who Got The Work

James Goldfarb, Stephen J. Crimmins and Margaret Haggerty of Davis Wright Tremaine have stepped in to defend Brian K. Hutchison, CEO of RTI Surgical Holdings, in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, for alleged accounting fraud, was filed Aug. 3 in the District of Columbia District Court by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon, is 1:22-cv-02296, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Hutchison.

Government

September 07, 2022, 7:42 AM