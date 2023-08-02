New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit targeting a defendant for alleged insider trading Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit accuses Charles Rustin Holzer of misappropriating confidential information regarding an acquisition of Dun & Bradstreet by a private investor group, and unlawfully trading Dun & Bradstreet stock in offshore brokerage accounts belonging to relief defendants Maglione International and Frontenac Investment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06753, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Holzer et al.

Government

August 02, 2023, 2:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

defendants

Charles Rustin Holzer

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws