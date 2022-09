New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Charles Rustin Holzer Friday in New York Southern District Court over alleged insider trading. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of using non-public information to trade stock before the announcement to take Dun & Bradstreet private was made public. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08342, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Holzer. Dun & Bradstreet

Government

September 30, 2022, 12:01 PM