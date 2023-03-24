New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Scott J. Hollender, Gabriel F. Migliano Jr. and Frank M. Vecchio, unregistered brokers for private equity firm StraightPath Venture Partners, Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of soliciting $13 million in investment funds from 115 investors and failing to disclose that the alleged 'no upfront fees' was actually associated with upfront commissions of approximately 10 percent. The case is 1:23-cv-02456, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Hollender et al.

Government

March 24, 2023, 8:12 AM

