New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Anthony Michael Hernandez and Oi2Go Media Technologies Inc. Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of failing to comply with broker-dealer registration requirements by mischaracterizing the nature of the Oi2Go sales agents. The complaint further alleges that the defendants' TV ad presented Oi2Go as an 'American-Latino Streaming Platform' when it was a start-up company with no functional streaming services. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-02367, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Hernandez et al.

Government

December 20, 2022, 3:33 PM