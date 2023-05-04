New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court over an alleged Ponzi scheme targeting the Black community of Jacksonville, Florida. The suit names Cedric DeWayne Griffin, who was arrested last month for multiple counts of grand theft, for allegedly defrauding investors of nearly $6 million. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00539, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Griffin.

Government

May 04, 2023, 6:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Securities & Exchange Commission

defendants

Cedric Dewayne Griffin

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws