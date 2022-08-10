New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Gene D. Larson and Gregory K. Womack, co-owners of GreneCo LLC, a real estate investment firm, and Womack Investment Advisers Inc. Monday in Oklahoma Western District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The SEC contends that GreneCo, Larson and Womack conducted four unregistered and fraudulent real estate investment offerings between 2017 and 2018, raising approximately $23.3 million. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00673, Securities and Exchange Commission v. GreneCo LLC et al.

Government

August 10, 2022, 6:45 AM