New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Green United, Wright W. Thurston and Kristoffer A. Krohn Friday in Utah District Court in connection with the defendants' promotion and sale of purported crypto asset mining products. The suit claims that the defendants raised more than $18 million from investors who purchased 'Green Boxes and 'Green Nodes' for the purpose of mining a crypto asset on the so-called 'Green Blockchain.' According to the agency, the mining operation was a fiction and the tokens that were distributed to investors had no value. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00159, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Green United, LLC et al.

Government

March 03, 2023, 8:08 PM