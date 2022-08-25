New Suit - Securities

Granite Construction was hit with a securities lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court over alleged accounting fraud. The court action, filed by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, contends that former Granite CEO Dale Swanberg concealed the poor performance of subdivision Heavy Civil Group by failing to record certain costs stemming from civil engineering projects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-04857, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Granite Construction, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

August 25, 2022, 3:24 PM