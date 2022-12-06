New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court seeking to enforce a 2020 cease-and-desist order against defendant Alexander S. Gould. The SEC asserts that the order found Gould guilty of engaging in fraud as an investment advisor, and that Gould has failed to pay any of the resulting penalties of over $778,000. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-07671, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Gould.

Government

December 06, 2022, 2:46 PM