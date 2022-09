New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Christian J. Gonzalez Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court over an alleged Ponzi scheme. The suit targets the loan underwriter for allegedly misrepresenting to investors that MJ Capital has been successful in the merchant cash advance market. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-61824, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Gonzalez.

Government

September 27, 2022, 3:12 PM