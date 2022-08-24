Who Got The Work

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher partner Reed M. Brodsky and Adam C. Ford of Ford O'Brien Landy LLP have stepped in to defend former Goldman Sachs banker Brijesh Goel against insider trading allegations. Goel faces criminal and civil charges that he passed along trading tips to a friend ahead of four acquisition announcements. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint July 25 in New York Southern District Court and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York is pursuing criminal charges against Goel. The civil case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, is 1:22-cv-06282, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Goel et al.

August 24, 2022, 8:29 AM