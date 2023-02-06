New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued GexCrypto Corp. and Emiliano S. Ryn Monday in Nevada District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of defrauding dozens of investors out of more than $800,000 in an investment scheme that targeted elderly and technologically unsophisticated individuals in the expatriate Filipino community in California. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00191, Securities and Exchange Commission v. GexCrypto (a/k/a GexCrypto Global Trading Corp.) et al.

February 06, 2023, 5:07 PM