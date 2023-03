New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued John David Gessin and his fuel distribution companies Equifunds Inc. and Ice Fleet LLC Tuesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit contends that Gessin defrauded investors of $1.6 million and misappropriated the funds for personal expenses. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00460, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Gessin et al.

Government

March 14, 2023, 1:58 PM