Morrison Cohen and JFB Legal PLLC have entered appearances for crypto company Gemini Trust Co. and Genesis Global Capital in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed Jan. 12 in New York Southern District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is part of a wave of cases accusing companies of failing to register coins and digital assets as federal securities. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:23-cv-00287, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Genesis Global Capital, LLC et al.
Government
March 17, 2023, 10:52 AM