Who Got The Work

Morrison Cohen and JFB Legal PLLC have entered appearances for crypto company Gemini Trust Co. and Genesis Global Capital in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed Jan. 12 in New York Southern District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is part of a wave of cases accusing companies of failing to register coins and digital assets as federal securities. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:23-cv-00287, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Genesis Global Capital, LLC et al.

Government

March 17, 2023, 10:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

defendants

Gemini Trust Company, LLC

Genesis Global Capital LLC

defendant counsels

Jfb Legal, PLLC

The Law Offices Of John F. Baughman

Morrison Cohen

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws