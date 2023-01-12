New Suit - Securities

Crypto company Gemini Trust Co. and Genesis Global Capital were slapped with a securities lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit is part of a wave of cases accusing companies of failing to register coins and digital assets as federal securities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00287, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Genesis Global Capital LLC et al.

January 12, 2023, 7:34 PM