The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Rocket One Capital LLC, the company’s chief strategy officer and other defendants on Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged insider trading. The complaint accuses the defendants of investing in a SPAC based on nonpublic information that that blank check company had plans to pursue a merger with TruthSocial operator Trump Media & Technology Group. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05567, Securities and Exchange Commission, v. Garelick et al.

June 29, 2023, 3:40 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission,

Securities And Exchange Commission

Bruce Garelick

Gerald Shvartsman

Michael Shvartsman

Rocket One Capital LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws