New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Michael J. French, MJF Holdings LLC and other defendants Monday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit accuses French of misappropriating $13.2 million in investor funds to make Ponzi payments to earlier investors and to pay for personal expenses. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01443, Securities and Exchange Commission v. French et al.

Government

April 04, 2023, 6:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission - Atl

U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission-Ga

defendants

208 Sears Street LLC

211 Crooked Cedar Way LLC

302 Keithwood Drive LLC

313 Sliding Rock Drive LLC

52 Rivermont Road LLC

Allys Farm LLC

Dugout Enterprises LLC

Michael J. French

Mjf Holdings, LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws