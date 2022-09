New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Marc J. Frankel Monday in California Central District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of misappropriating his clients' assets to pay for his personal expenses and for other unauthorized purposes. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06500, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Frankel.

September 12, 2022, 6:03 PM