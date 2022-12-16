New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Avail Progression LLC, Elite Generators Inc. and the founder and CEO of both companies, John Fernandez, Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The court action accuses Fernandez of misappropriating over $4.3 million raised from investors and using the money to make Ponzi payments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-04365, Securities And Exchange Commission v. Fernandez et al.

Government

December 16, 2022, 12:31 PM